|Location:
|Bjornson Vineyard
|Map:
|3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503-687-3016
|Email:
|info@bjornsonwine.com
|Website:
|http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
|All Dates:
Meet the Artist; Watch them Create
Stop by and meet the artist, Jim Richards! Come enjoy a glass of wine, sit back, and watch him create.
