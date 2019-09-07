 Calendar Home
Location:Bjornson Vineyard
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503-687-3016
Email:info@bjornsonwine.com
Website:http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
All Dates:Sep 7, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Meet the Artist; Watch them Create

Stop by and meet the artist, Jim Richards! Come enjoy a glass of wine, sit back, and watch him create.

Bjornson Vineyard
Bjornson Vineyard 97304 3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
