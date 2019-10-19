 Calendar Home
Location:Bjornson Vineyard
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503-687-3016
Email:gerry@bjornsonwine.com
All Dates:Oct 19, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Meet the Artist; Watch them Create!

Come meet the artist, Mary Weil! Sit back, enjoy a glass of wine, and watch her create a beautiful pastel piece!

Bjornson Vineyard
97304
