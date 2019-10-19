|Location:
|Bjornson Vineyard
|Map:
|3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503-687-3016
|Email:
|gerry@bjornsonwine.com
|All Dates:
Meet the Artist; Watch them Create!
Come meet the artist, Mary Weil! Sit back, enjoy a glass of wine, and watch her create a beautiful pastel piece!
