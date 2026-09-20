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Location:The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
Map:900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
Website:https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pdxrz-the-ritz-carlton-portland/overview/?nst=paid&cid=PAI_GLB0004YXE_GLE000BIMN_GLF000OETU&ppc=ppc&pId=ustbppc&gclid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65&gclsrc=3p.ds&msclkid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65
All Dates:Sep 20, 2026 - Sep 24, 2026

Meadowrue Winemakers Series

Join us at the Makers Table for a discovery of Balsall Creek, featuring estate-grown wines from Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains AVA. Dry-farmed, organically farmed and LIVE Certified, each wine reflects the character of its vineyard and sense of place.

September 20th through 24th
Time: 1 - 4 PM
Tasting Flight $25
Bottles Available for Purchase

Walk-ins Welcome

DISCOVER THE WINES

2023 Aligoté
Crisp, clean and lively, with bright acidity. Featured in Forbes Magazine.

2022 Gamay Noir
Fruit-forward and low in tannins, making it exceptionally versatile with food.

2022 Estate Pinot Noir
A lighter expression from the cooler 2022 vintage of the grape that put Oregon’s Willamette Valley on the map.

Join us at the Makers Table for a discovery of Balsall Creek, featuring estate-grown wines from Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains AVA. Dry-farmed, organically farmed and LIVE Certified, each wine reflects the character of its vineyard and sense of place.

The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
The Maker's Table at Meadowrue 97205 900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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