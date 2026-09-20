Meadowrue Winemakers Series

Join us at the Makers Table for a discovery of Balsall Creek, featuring estate-grown wines from Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains AVA. Dry-farmed, organically farmed and LIVE Certified, each wine reflects the character of its vineyard and sense of place.



September 20th through 24th

Time: 1 - 4 PM

Tasting Flight $25

Bottles Available for Purchase



Walk-ins Welcome



DISCOVER THE WINES



2023 Aligoté

Crisp, clean and lively, with bright acidity. Featured in Forbes Magazine.



2022 Gamay Noir

Fruit-forward and low in tannins, making it exceptionally versatile with food.



2022 Estate Pinot Noir

A lighter expression from the cooler 2022 vintage of the grape that put Oregon’s Willamette Valley on the map.