|Location:
|The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
|Map:
|900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
|Website:
|https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pdxrz-the-ritz-carlton-portland/overview/?nst=paid&cid=PAI_GLB0004YXE_GLE000BIMN_GLF000OETU&ppc=ppc&pId=ustbppc&gclid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65&gclsrc=3p.ds&msclkid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65
|All Dates:
Meadowrue Winemakers Series
Join us at the Makers Table for a discovery of Balsall Creek, featuring estate-grown wines from Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains AVA. Dry-farmed, organically farmed and LIVE Certified, each wine reflects the character of its vineyard and sense of place.
September 20th through 24th
Time: 1 - 4 PM
Tasting Flight $25
Bottles Available for Purchase
Walk-ins Welcome
DISCOVER THE WINES
2023 Aligoté
Crisp, clean and lively, with bright acidity. Featured in Forbes Magazine.
2022 Gamay Noir
Fruit-forward and low in tannins, making it exceptionally versatile with food.
2022 Estate Pinot Noir
A lighter expression from the cooler 2022 vintage of the grape that put Oregon’s Willamette Valley on the map.
Join us at the Makers Table for a discovery of Balsall Creek, featuring estate-grown wines from Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains AVA. Dry-farmed, organically farmed and LIVE Certified, each wine reflects the character of its vineyard and sense of place.