|Location:
|Chris James Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-852-1135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3015933/
|All Dates:
McMinnville Painting Series
Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Mix and mingle time from 11:00-11:30 am. Painting begins promptly at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm.
Fee: $50
Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville for a wine tasting & painting