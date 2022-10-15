 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-852-1135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3015933/
All Dates:Oct 15, 2022 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

McMinnville Painting Series

Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.

Mix and mingle time from 11:00-11:30 am. Painting begins promptly at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm.

 

Fee: $50

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville for a wine tasting & painting

