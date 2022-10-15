McMinnville Painting Series

Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Mix and mingle time from 11:00-11:30 am. Painting begins promptly at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm.

Fee: $50