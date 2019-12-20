 Calendar Home
Location:The Bindery Event Space
Map:610 NE 4th St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Email:events@mcminnvillebindery.com
Website:http://https://www.mcminnvillebindery.com/markets
All Dates:Dec 20, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019 10am-6pm daily

McMinnville Holiday Market (Weekend 2)

Join us for the annual McMinnville Holiday Market, located at The Bindery Event Space in downtown McMinnville, Oregon. With over 30 curated vendors, this annual maker's market will once again be open for two long weekends during the holidays! We're excited to welcome returning vendors and new vendors to this year's market! Visit our website for the full vendor lineup.

Free to attend for all ages

6th annual maker + artisan market at the Bindery in beautiful downtown McMinnville.

