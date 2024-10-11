McMinnville Fall Wine Weekend

Cheers to Fall in McMinnville

Where Small-Town Vibes Meet Lasting Wine Memories!



Come on over to cozy McMinnville during our Fall Wine Weekend! The air will be buzzing with the excitement of homecoming, the reveal of our decorated downtown and the celebration of harvest. Home is where the wine is - sip, savor, and celebrate with special releases at every stop.

McMinnville Fall Wine Weekend:



Join the McMinnville wineries October 11th – 13th in celebrating all that is fall! All participating wineries will be featuring new or special releases for the weekend. Grab a passport and plan your route! Purchase your favorite wines and be entered to win our wine country raffle basket.



Additional entries can be purchased at all participating wineries for $5 and will be donated to local non-profit With Courage! Embrace fall with us and come on over!

Participating Wineries:



Acorn to Oak



Bjornson Wine Bar



Chris James Cellars



Coeur de Terre Vineyards



Coleman Vineyard



Eyrie Vineyards



Jacob Williams



Ocelli Cellars



Patton Valley Wines



Pike Road Wines



Ricochet Wine



R. Stuart & Co.



Troon Wine Bar



Willamette Valley Vineyards



Youngberg Hill