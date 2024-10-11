 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Oct 11, 2024 - Oct 13, 2024

McMinnville Fall Wine Weekend

Cheers to Fall in McMinnville
Where Small-Town Vibes Meet Lasting Wine Memories!

Come on over to cozy McMinnville during our Fall Wine Weekend! The air will be buzzing with the excitement of homecoming, the reveal of our decorated downtown and the celebration of harvest. Home is where the wine is - sip, savor, and celebrate with special releases at every stop.
McMinnville Fall Wine Weekend:

Join the McMinnville wineries October 11th – 13th in celebrating all that is fall! All participating wineries will be featuring new or special releases for the weekend. Grab a passport and plan your route! Purchase your favorite wines and be entered to win our wine country raffle basket.

Additional entries can be purchased at all participating wineries for $5 and will be donated to local non-profit With Courage! Embrace fall with us and come on over!
Participating Wineries:

Acorn to Oak

Bjornson Wine Bar

Chris James Cellars

Coeur de Terre Vineyards

Coleman Vineyard

Eyrie Vineyards

Jacob Williams

Ocelli Cellars

Patton Valley Wines

Pike Road Wines

Ricochet Wine

R. Stuart & Co.

Troon Wine Bar

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Youngberg Hill

