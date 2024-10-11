|Location:
|Patton Valley Wines
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5039853445
|Email:
|justina@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
|All Dates:
McMinnville Fall Wine Weekend
Cheers to Fall in McMinnville
Where Small-Town Vibes Meet Lasting Wine Memories!
Come on over to cozy McMinnville during our Fall Wine Weekend! The air will be buzzing with the excitement of homecoming, the reveal of our decorated downtown and the celebration of harvest. Home is where the wine is - sip, savor, and celebrate with special releases at every stop.
McMinnville Fall Wine Weekend:
Join the McMinnville wineries October 11th – 13th in celebrating all that is fall! All participating wineries will be featuring new or special releases for the weekend. Grab a passport and plan your route! Purchase your favorite wines and be entered to win our wine country raffle basket.
Additional entries can be purchased at all participating wineries for $5 and will be donated to local non-profit With Courage! Embrace fall with us and come on over!
Participating Wineries:
Acorn to Oak
Bjornson Wine Bar
Chris James Cellars
Coeur de Terre Vineyards
Coleman Vineyard
Eyrie Vineyards
Jacob Williams
Ocelli Cellars
Patton Valley Wines
Pike Road Wines
Ricochet Wine
R. Stuart & Co.
Troon Wine Bar
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Youngberg Hill
