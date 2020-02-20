 Calendar Home
Location:Cubanisimo Vineyards
Map:1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97351
Phone: 5035881763
Email:paige@cubanisimovineyards.com
Website:http://1754 Best Rd Nw
All Dates:Feb 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Mauricio's Journey from Cuba to the USA

HE’S BACK! Join us for a fascinating night as our owner, Mauricio Collada, shares his journey from Cuba to The United States of America when he was just 9 years old.

Please RSVP as seats are limited

*Wine will be available for purchase
*no children or pets allowed

Cubanisimo Vineyards
Cubanisimo Vineyards 97351 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97351
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

