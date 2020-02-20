|Location:
|Cubanisimo Vineyards
|Map:
|1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97351
|Phone:
|5035881763
|Email:
|paige@cubanisimovineyards.com
|Website:
|http://1754 Best Rd Nw
|All Dates:
Mauricio's Journey from Cuba to the USA
HE’S BACK! Join us for a fascinating night as our owner, Mauricio Collada, shares his journey from Cuba to The United States of America when he was just 9 years old.
Please RSVP as seats are limited
*Wine will be available for purchase
*no children or pets allowed
