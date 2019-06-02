Margo Cilker at Wild Wines

Come gather at Wild Wines on a fine spring afternoon to enjoy live music by Margo Cilker, organic wood-fired pizzas and salad, wine and good people, of course! Free and family-friendly! Bring chairs if you would like to be sure to have one, as seating is limited.



MARGO CILKER apprenticed herself to the songwriter’s trade the

old-fashioned way: get her heart broken in South Carolina, move to

Spain and busk all over Europe a la Ramblin’ Jack, sing a duet on a

Spanish Honky-Tonk band’s recording of an Ernest Tubb classic (“Nails in my Coffin,” with Dead Bronco), tour Europe with a band of

Flatt-and-Scruggs-obsessed Englishmen, then return to her native

California and milk cows on an organic farm in Petaluma. Cilker writes songs that philosophize hard work, heartbreak, and wanderlust with the reverence of a country music obsessive and the sharp-eyed clarity of one who was not born into country music but had to find it (and live it) for herself.