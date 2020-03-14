 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 Southwest Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:kim@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/march%20wine%20club%20release.html
All Dates:Mar 14, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

March Wine Club Release

Come join us for our March Wine Club Release Party!

Not a club member, come anyway. $5 gets you in the door to enjoy what our club members do.. It's a great way to entertain friends and make new ones.

 

Fee: $5

