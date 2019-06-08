 Calendar Home
Location:Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/magic-in-the-mountains--chehalem-mountains-ava-tasting.html
All Dates:Jun 8, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Magic in the Mountains - Chehalem Mountains AVA Tasting

Join us where the magic begins, in the Chehalem Mountains! At the gateway to Oregon’s prestigious Willamette Valley winegrowing region, just 35 minutes from Portland, you’ll discover wines produced by 25 of Oregon’s most highly acclaimed wineries paired with food bites from 4 incredible restaurants during a fun afternoon in the Chef’s Garden at the Allison Inn and Spa. Fee: $45 - $55

Join us where the magic begins, in the Chehalem Mountains! At the gateway to Oregon’s prestigious Willamette Valley winegrowing region, just 35 minutes from Portland, you’ll discover wines produced by 25 of Oregon’s most highly acclaimed wineries paired with food bites from 4 incredible restaurants during a fun afternoon in the Chef’s Garden at the Allison Inn and Spa. Fee: ...
Allison Inn & Spa
Allison Inn & Spa 97132 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable