|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Macramé Wall Hanging Class
We’re excited to partner with DIY Bar, a Portland space for crafty (and not so crafty) people to let their creative juices flow! They’re coming to the Hideaway to teach a macramé wall hanging class – no experience or artistic talent required! Price includes all materials and hands-on instruction time. A selection of Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle, beer, and light bites will be available for purchase.
Club members receive $10 off per ticket – log into Tock with the email address associated with your club membership and your discount will automatically apply.
Fee: $60