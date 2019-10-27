 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Oct 27, 2019 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Macramé Wall Hanging Class

We’re excited to partner with DIY Bar, a Portland space for crafty (and not so crafty) people to let their creative juices flow! They’re coming to the Hideaway to teach a macramé wall hanging class – no experience or artistic talent required! Price includes all materials and hands-on instruction time. A selection of Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle, beer, and light bites will be available for purchase.

Club members receive $10 off per ticket – log into Tock with the email address associated with your club membership and your discount will automatically apply.

Fee: $60

