Macramé Wall Hanging Class

We’re excited to partner with DIY Bar, a Portland space for crafty (and not so crafty) people to let their creative juices flow! They’re coming to the Hideaway to teach a macramé wall hanging class – no experience or artistic talent required! Price includes all materials and hands-on instruction time. A selection of Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle, beer, and light bites will be available for purchase.



Club members receive $10 off per ticket – log into Tock with the email address associated with your club membership and your discount will automatically apply.

Fee: $60