Location:Alpine Avenue
Map:Alpine Avenue from 8th Street to 11th Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-435-6592
Email:macfoodtruckfest@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.mcminnvillefoodtruckfestival.com
All Dates:Apr 25, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020 April 25th 12pm-8pm April 26th 12pm-5pm

Mac Food Truck Fest

The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are partnering again to bring you an even bigger and better Mac Food Truck Fest. This fundraising event will showcase the finest food trucks from around Oregon along with some of the best breweries and wineries the Willamette Valley is known for. All proceeds will benefit local cancer patients and local Rotary community projects.

 

Fee: $10

Join us for the 2020 Mac Food Truck Fest April 25-26th on Alpine Avenue!

