|Location:
|Alpine Avenue
|Map:
|Alpine Avenue from 8th Street to 11th Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-435-6592
|Email:
|macfoodtruckfest@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.mcminnvillefoodtruckfestival.com
|All Dates:
Mac Food Truck Fest
The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are partnering again to bring you an even bigger and better Mac Food Truck Fest. This fundraising event will showcase the finest food trucks from around Oregon along with some of the best breweries and wineries the Willamette Valley is known for. All proceeds will benefit local cancer patients and local Rotary community projects.
Fee: $10
Join us for the 2020 Mac Food Truck Fest April 25-26th on Alpine Avenue!