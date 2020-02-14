|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|3606243651
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://anichecellars.com/wp/events/
|All Dates:
LOVE not War: Valentine's @ AniChe Cellars
Let's all celebrate the love that continues to give us all HOPE in our community and world! Special library pairing and an unearthing of our 2018 Little Birds, a Tempranillo Rose, will be paired with a variety of Persian treats and cheeses! Our differences make us unique and we all jive better together when we're accepted and loved. Show up for love!
