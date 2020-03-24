London Wine Competition

The London Wine Competition looks to recognise, reward and help promote wine brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific wine drinker. For any wine brand to earn its place on a retailer’s shelf or a restaurant’s wine list - and then vitally stay there - they need to be marketable and consumer driven and not just produced in the general hope it can find enough people willing to sell and buy it. That is why the London Wine Competition is different. It will single out and shine the spotlight on those wine brands that consumers really want to buy and have a clear market value for trade buyers.



A competition that will judge wines in three key areas:

1. Their quality.

2. Their value for money.

3. What they look like.



To be an award winner you will need to have a top quality wine, that offers both the trade and the consumer great value for money, and you will need to look good and truly stand out on the shelf and on the back bar.



KEY DEADLINES AND PRICING

Key Dates:

Super Early Bird Ends: 20 June 2019

Warehouse Closes For Samples: 06 March 2020

Judging: March 24 & 25, 2020

Winners Announced: 30 April 2020



Pricing:

£ 75 - Super Early Bird Pricing, Ends 20 June 2019

£ 95 - From 21 June 2019 To 30 September 2019

£ 125 - From 01 October 2019 Onwards

