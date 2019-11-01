 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Locals Night with UFLORA

Join us for an extra special Locals Night with UFLORA Plant House! They'll be bringing a selection of their handpicked variety of houseplants and botanical wares for purchase, and will be providing information about an upcoming floral arranging workshop that will be hosted at Dobbes on Sunday, November 24th. See you there!

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
