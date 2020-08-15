 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd
All Dates:Aug 15, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Lobster Boil

Last year, we all came together on a fine summer’s evening to watch the sunset over the Willamette Valley while feasting on succulent lobster, shrimp, and sourdough baguettes.

Chef Paul brought us some exquisite, whole Maine Lobster freshly prepared in the Soléna Kitchen as well as all the traditional accompaniments one might desire!

This year, we invite you to join us on the deck for our Annual Lobster Boil… There’s no telling what we may release or get into, but the menu is enough to get our mouths watering!

Tickets are just $125 for current Nos Amis members and $135 for future Nos Amis members.

*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice to work with chefs.

 

