|Downtown Lake Oswego
|1st St, A Ave and more!, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
|503-636-3634
|info@lake-oswego.com
|https://lakeoswegochamber.com/downtown-wine-walk/
LO Wine Walk
Tickets on sale now with early-bird pricing ($10 off) available until July 31st. This event has sold out year after year, so get your tickets early! Check-in begins at 11 am on October 5, 2024, and the event is 1-5 pm.
Participants receive 12 tasting tickets (each redeemable for a 1 oz. pour with almost 80 wines to choose from), an event wine glass in a yoke (like a hammock for your glass!) and a reusable event tote that includes your tasting map and more. Each pouring location will have small bites to complement the tasting.
You must be 21+ with a valid photo ID at check-in. Complete details on our website.
Fee: $60
2023 had 39 pouring locations and 78 wines to choose from! SELLS OUT EVERY YEAR.