 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Lake Oswego
Map:1st St, A Ave and more!, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Phone: 503-636-3634
Email:info@lake-oswego.com
Website:https://lakeoswegochamber.com/downtown-wine-walk/
All Dates:Oct 5, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Check-in begins at 11 am; tasting begins at 1 pm.

LO Wine Walk

Tickets on sale now with early-bird pricing ($10 off) available until July 31st. This event has sold out year after year, so get your tickets early! Check-in begins at 11 am on October 5, 2024, and the event is 1-5 pm.

Participants receive 12 tasting tickets (each redeemable for a 1 oz. pour with almost 80 wines to choose from), an event wine glass in a yoke (like a hammock for your glass!) and a reusable event tote that includes your tasting map and more. Each pouring location will have small bites to complement the tasting.

You must be 21+ with a valid photo ID at check-in. Complete details on our website.

 

Fee: $60

2023 had 39 pouring locations and 78 wines to choose from! SELLS OUT EVERY YEAR.

Downtown Lake Oswego
Downtown Lake Oswego 97034 1st St, A Ave and more!, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable