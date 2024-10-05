LO Wine Walk

Tickets on sale now with early-bird pricing ($10 off) available until July 31st. This event has sold out year after year, so get your tickets early! Check-in begins at 11 am on October 5, 2024, and the event is 1-5 pm.



Participants receive 12 tasting tickets (each redeemable for a 1 oz. pour with almost 80 wines to choose from), an event wine glass in a yoke (like a hammock for your glass!) and a reusable event tote that includes your tasting map and more. Each pouring location will have small bites to complement the tasting.



You must be 21+ with a valid photo ID at check-in. Complete details on our website.

Fee: $60