Live Music with Lane Norberg

Enjoy live music by Lane Norberg at Sidereus Winery on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The performance will be outdoors on our deck. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Wine will be available by glass and bottle, along with beer and nonalcoholic beverages. Seating is first come, first serve for this after hours music event.



If you would like to do a wine tasting, please arrive before 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the music will be held in the Tasting House.