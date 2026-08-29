 Calendar Home
Location:Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 503-992-1196
Email:info@sidereuswinery.com
Website:https://sidereuswinery.com/
All Dates:Aug 29, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music with Lane Norberg

Enjoy live music by Lane Norberg at Sidereus Winery on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The performance will be outdoors on our deck. Feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Wine will be available by glass and bottle, along with beer and nonalcoholic beverages. Seating is first come, first serve for this after hours music event.

If you would like to do a wine tasting, please arrive before 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the music will be held in the Tasting House.

Enjoy live music by Lane Norberg at Sidereus Winery on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Sidereus Winery Tasting House 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable