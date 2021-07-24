 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Hwy 22
All Dates:Jul 24, 2021

Live Music with Jesse Meade!

Jesse Meade is a singer-songwriter who accompanies himself with his own finger-style, acoustic guitar playing while performing both original material and an array of cover songs. His influences include musicians like Ray Charles, Hank Williams, Chuck Willis, Elizabeth Cotten, Otis Redding, Jimmie Rodgers, Louis Armstrong, George & Ira Gershwin, Aretha Franklin, Percy Mayfield, John Hurt, Cole Porter, Sam Cooke, Patsy Cline, Duke Ellington, Fats Domino, and Dinah Washington.
Currently, he is performing all over the Northwest while also writing and recording new music.

We will have Sancho's Pizza on site serving up some delicious food for you!

