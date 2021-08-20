 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:kharker@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Hwy 22
All Dates:Aug 20, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Live Music w/ John Bunzow!

John Bunzow LIVE at Chateau Bianca FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021 AT 5 PM

Portland Oregon native John Bunzow’s mix of eclectic musical influences – melding blues, country, rock, and even jazz – has helped establish him as an original artist of heartfelt depth, substance, and style.

He’s as likely to draw on his love of the music of country legend Merle Haggard or scuffling barroom bard Tom Waits, as he is the smooth R&B and soul of Marvin Gaye, the iconic folk wisdom of Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Ry Cooder, or the blues of Albert King.

After beginning his musical career in the Northwest scene playing in popular all-original bands the Cowboy Angels, X-Angels, and more for over two decades, John set his sights on songwriter heaven – Nashville – scoring a songwriting contract with EMI Nashville/Famous Music and a recording contract with Liberty/Capitol Records. He quickly found his services in big demand with Nashville recording artists and had the opportunity to write for and perform with some of country and rock music’s biggest names.

John Bunzow LIVE at Chateau Bianca FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021 AT 5 PM

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
August (2021)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable