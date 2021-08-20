Live Music w/ John Bunzow!

John Bunzow LIVE at Chateau Bianca FRIDAY, AUGUST 20, 2021 AT 5 PM

Portland Oregon native John Bunzow’s mix of eclectic musical influences – melding blues, country, rock, and even jazz – has helped establish him as an original artist of heartfelt depth, substance, and style.

He’s as likely to draw on his love of the music of country legend Merle Haggard or scuffling barroom bard Tom Waits, as he is the smooth R&B and soul of Marvin Gaye, the iconic folk wisdom of Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Ry Cooder, or the blues of Albert King.

After beginning his musical career in the Northwest scene playing in popular all-original bands the Cowboy Angels, X-Angels, and more for over two decades, John set his sights on songwriter heaven – Nashville – scoring a songwriting contract with EMI Nashville/Famous Music and a recording contract with Liberty/Capitol Records. He quickly found his services in big demand with Nashville recording artists and had the opportunity to write for and perform with some of country and rock music’s biggest names.