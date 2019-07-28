|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|(503) 435-1278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://21101 Cherry Blossom Lane
|All Dates:
Live Music Sunday - Satellite Blooms
At its core, Satellite Blooms is an acoustic duo made up of Kevin Welsh (voice & guitar) and Lucas Cook (drums & cymbals). Together, they share a deep appreciation for American music and a gift in bringing it to life.
We will provide regular service with our full menu, flights, glasses or bottles for you and guests to enjoy. Music is free and from 1-4.