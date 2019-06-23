|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/live-music-sunday-mcdougall-2/?instance_id=393
|All Dates:
Live Music Sunday - McDougall
We are welcoming back Scott McDougall of McDougall Music on June 23rd, from 1-4pm. This talented musician is known for the genres of folk, rock n roll, old time and blues. Enjoy this variety with wine in hand. Food, wine and beer is available for purchase and music is free.