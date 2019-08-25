 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
All Dates:Aug 25, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live Music Sunday - Jake Blair

Join us in the tasting room for wine, food and music! Jake Blair is a guitarist/vocalist, who has been performing professionally since the age of 13.
When asked about musical influences, Jake said, “There have been a very wide variety of musicians and bands—most expected would be Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Albert Collins, etc."

We will provide regular service with our full menu, flights, glasses or bottles for you and guests to enjoy. Music is free and from 1-4.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
