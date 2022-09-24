Live Music Series at Knudsen Vineyards

Live Music Series at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards



Join us for our 2022 music series and enjoy the sounds of local artists while sipping on our estate wines. With live music and a beautiful, sunny outdoor terrace, it's the perfect time to plan your visit to The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards!



RESERVATIONS > knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/



May 21: Nick Rolf, Jazz Pianist 12-4pm

May 28: Tracy Kim, Jazz Guitarist 12-4pm

July 9: Paul Mazzio & David Kim, Jazz Duo 1-4pm

July 16: Ben Rice, Blues Guitarist/ Singer 1-4pm

August 13: Erick Hailstone, Jazz Guitarist 1-4pm

August 27: George Colligan, Jazz Pianist 12-4pm

September 24: PDX Transit Authority, Big Band 12-4pm

November 26: Dante Zapata, Singer/ Guitarist 12-4pm