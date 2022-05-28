 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
All Dates:May 21, 2022
May 28, 2022
Jul 9, 2022
Jul 16, 2022
Aug 13, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Sep 24, 2022
Nov 26, 2022

Live Music Series at Knudsen Vineyards

Live Music Series at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards

Join us for our 2022 music series and enjoy the sounds of local artists while sipping on our estate wines. With live music and a beautiful, sunny outdoor terrace, it's the perfect time to plan your visit to The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards!

RESERVATIONS > knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/

May 21: Nick Rolf, Jazz Pianist 12-4pm
May 28: Tracy Kim, Jazz Guitarist 12-4pm
July 9: Paul Mazzio & David Kim, Jazz Duo 1-4pm
July 16: Ben Rice, Blues Guitarist/ Singer 1-4pm
August 13: Erick Hailstone, Jazz Guitarist 1-4pm
August 27: George Colligan, Jazz Pianist 12-4pm
September 24: PDX Transit Authority, Big Band 12-4pm
November 26: Dante Zapata, Singer/ Guitarist 12-4pm

