Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=live-music-second-time-around--1553550994--312
All Dates:Aug 30, 2020 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Live Music: Second Time ARound

Second Time Around will be performing on the back deck! Join us for a fun performance on Sunday, August 30th at each of our time slots.

No tickets required, just make a reservation at either 11am, 1pm or 3pm (each reservation is 1 1/2 hours) for a seat on the deck: 503-843-3100 or linda@yamhill.com

Local live music on the back deck!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
