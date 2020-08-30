|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=live-music-second-time-around--1553550994--312
|All Dates:
Live Music: Second Time ARound
Second Time Around will be performing on the back deck! Join us for a fun performance on Sunday, August 30th at each of our time slots.
No tickets required, just make a reservation at either 11am, 1pm or 3pm (each reservation is 1 1/2 hours) for a seat on the deck: 503-843-3100 or linda@yamhill.com
Local live music on the back deck!