 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503.915.2130
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/events/memorial-weekend-live-music
All Dates:May 28, 2022 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Live Music Feat. Jacob Westfall and Cocktails

Kick off your Memorial Weekend with a day filled with full size whiskey pours and cocktails. From 2-5pm enjoy live music from Jacob Westfall as he brings an exciting atmosphere to the afternoon with a mix of rock&roll, pop and folk styles.

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

