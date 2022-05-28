|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|Map:
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|503.915.2130
|Email:
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/events/memorial-weekend-live-music
|All Dates:
Live Music Feat. Jacob Westfall and Cocktails
Kick off your Memorial Weekend with a day filled with full size whiskey pours and cocktails. From 2-5pm enjoy live music from Jacob Westfall as he brings an exciting atmosphere to the afternoon with a mix of rock&roll, pop and folk styles.