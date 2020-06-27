|Location:
|Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
|Phone:
|541-526-5075
|Email:
|marketing@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
|All Dates:
Live Music By Off the Record
More information at www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing.
Fee: $10.
Live Music By Off the Record
More information at www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing. Fee: $10.
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760