Location:Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, Oregon 97760
Phone: 541-526-5075
Email:marketing@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://70450 NW Lower Valley Drive
All Dates:Jun 27, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music By Off the Record

More information at www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing.

 

Fee: $10.

