All Dates:Jul 17, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music By Dry Canyon Stampede

More information at www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing. Wood-fired pizza, wine, beer and sangria available for purchase. Fee: $10.

