Live Music at Kriselle Cellars -William McBride

Join us here at the Tasting Room for holiday celebrations and live music by William McBride. Music will be playing from 1-4 pm, while wine and hand crafted food pairings will be served for the entirety of the day. Come on out and hand select your favorite bottle of wine or indulge in one of our multiple tasting flights. We hope to see you in the Tasting Room as we welcome the Christmas cheer.

Fee: $No cover charge