Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Jul 27, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Tasting Room Hours: Saturday- 11:00am - 5:30 pm

Live Music at Kriselle Cellars - Jen Ambrose

We invite you to join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for an afternoon of wine and music on the patio. We will have local talent Jen Ambrose performing from 1-4 pm. We look forward to a wonderful afternoon here at the Tasting Room.

All are welcome - No Cover Charge!

