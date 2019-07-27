|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Live Music at Kriselle Cellars - Jen Ambrose
We invite you to join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for an afternoon of wine and music on the patio. We will have local talent Jen Ambrose performing from 1-4 pm. We look forward to a wonderful afternoon here at the Tasting Room.
All are welcome - No Cover Charge!
Join us on the Patio for a live performance by local talent Jen Ambrose from 1-4 pm.