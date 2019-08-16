|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|455 NE Irvine St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|503-412-9765
|leah@elizabethchamberscellar.com
|http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
Live Music at Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Join us for McMinnville's liveliest happy hour full of live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Chris Lay is a drummer, songwriter, and bandleader from Portland, Oregon with a taste for a variety of styles. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. No cover charge.