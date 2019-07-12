|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-412-9765
|Email:
|leah@elizabethchamberscellar.com
|Website:
|http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
|All Dates:
Live Music at Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Join us for McMinnville's liveliest happy hour full of live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Our musical talent for the evening will be Lance Kinnaird, an soulful acoustic artist whose songs recount the highs and lows of his experience. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. No cover charge.