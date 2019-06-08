Live Music & Wine- Lane Norberg

Join us on the patio for a musical performance by Lane Norberg on Saturday, June 8th from 1-4 pm. All wines will be served by the glass & bottle – not to mention we will also have our wood-fired pizzas & food pairings. It will be an exceptional evening of good company here at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room.

No Cover Charge – All Are Welcome