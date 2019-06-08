|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Live Music & Wine- Lane Norberg
Join us on the patio for a musical performance by Lane Norberg on Saturday, June 8th from 1-4 pm. All wines will be served by the glass & bottle – not to mention we will also have our wood-fired pizzas & food pairings. It will be an exceptional evening of good company here at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room.
No Cover Charge – All Are Welcome
