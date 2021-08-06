 Calendar Home
Location:Willful Wine
Map:5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
Phone: 503 577 8982
Email:info@willfulwine.com
Website:http://www.willfulwine.com
All Dates:Aug 6, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Live Jazz with Tom Grant

Wine available by the flight, glass and bottle. Cheese, charcuterie and small plates. $15 cover charge includes a wine tasting. Tasting room opens at 2 pm. Music from 7 to 9 pm.

Willful Wine
