|Location:
|Willful Wine
|Map:
|5705-F NE 105th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97220
|Phone:
|503 577 8982
|Email:
|info@willfulwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.willfulwine.com
|All Dates:
Live Jazz with Tom Grant
Wine available by the flight, glass and bottle. Cheese, charcuterie and small plates. $15 cover charge includes a wine tasting. Tasting room opens at 2 pm. Music from 7 to 9 pm.
