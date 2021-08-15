 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:marketing@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-center
All Dates:Aug 15, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live at the Vineyard: Clay Helt

Clay Helt and his guitar are a blast to sing a long with and dance to. Join us for Clay Helt and Art in the Vineyard - Sip Some Wine - Enjoy Local Art and Great Music - Free of Charge - Please RSVP:

https://www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-clay-helt

 

Fee: $Free

Guitarist Clay Helt and Art in the Vineyard
