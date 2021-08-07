|Location:
|Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard - 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760 -Outdoors on the Lawn
|https://www.google.com/maps/place/Faith,+Hope+and+Charity+Vineyards/@44.3448253,-121.3397117,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x54bf2f2dcd6cc46d:0x5c788faaa1309d3c!8m2!3d44.3448253!4d-121.3375177, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|5413505384
|marketing@fhcvineyards.com
|http://https://www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-big-river-band-advance-ticket-purchase-required-3
Live at the Vineyard: Big River Band ... Advance T
Big River Band has some of the finest musicians from all over, and have called Central Oregon their home. Playing a variety of classic rock and some country rock we know how to get the party started.
Tickets are $20 Adults / $10 Children 12 and Under. Advance Ticket Purchase Required. Tables and chairs provided here for you.
Fee: $20 Adults / $10 Children 12 and Under
Live Music - Dancing - Great Food & Wine