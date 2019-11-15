Literary Libations Book Signing

A French 75 with The Great Gatsby. Pinot Noir with Infinite Jest. Lager (by the pitcher, from your local dive) with Fight Club. And don't you dare open Dracula without a Bloody Mary near at hand. Learn what to drink with all your favorite books as Third Street Books presents LITERARY LIBATIONS: What to Drink with What You Read by Amira K. Makansi, a book signing and author meet & greet at downtown McMinnville's Art and Wine Walk on Friday, November 15.