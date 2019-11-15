 Calendar Home
Location:Third Street Books
Map:320 NE 3rd St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-7786
Email:info@thirdstreetbooks.com
Website:http://https://www.evite.com/event/00EBBPA7EZS3NA4BMEPJ63CCLLOW7I/activity
All Dates:Nov 15, 2019 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Literary Libations Book Signing

A French 75 with The Great Gatsby. Pinot Noir with Infinite Jest. Lager (by the pitcher, from your local dive) with Fight Club. And don't you dare open Dracula without a Bloody Mary near at hand. Learn what to drink with all your favorite books as Third Street Books presents LITERARY LIBATIONS: What to Drink with What You Read by Amira K. Makansi, a book signing and author meet & greet at downtown McMinnville's Art and Wine Walk on Friday, November 15.

Book Signing & Author Meet and Greet with Amira K. Makansi of LITERARY LIBATIONS

