Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Learn-to-Line-Dance-Oct
All Dates:Oct 4, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Line Dancing

Dust off those cowboy boots and come join us and learn to Line Dance with Shirley, the owner of Dance Your Boots Off. Shirley started with Jazz Dancing, then moved into Line Dancing and decided to start doing classes.

You do not need experience. This is a teaching class. We hope you will join us.

Date: October 4, 2024
Time: 6pm - 8pm
Cost: $5 presale tickets online until 4pm the day of the event
At The Door: $10 after 4pm
This is a 21 and Up Event
No outside food or beverage allowed (including water)

 

Fee: $5.00

Learn to Line Dance with Shirley of Dance Your Boots Off.

Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
