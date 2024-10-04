Line Dancing

Dust off those cowboy boots and come join us and learn to Line Dance with Shirley, the owner of Dance Your Boots Off. Shirley started with Jazz Dancing, then moved into Line Dancing and decided to start doing classes.



You do not need experience. This is a teaching class. We hope you will join us.



Date: October 4, 2024

Time: 6pm - 8pm

Cost: $5 presale tickets online until 4pm the day of the event

At The Door: $10 after 4pm

This is a 21 and Up Event

No outside food or beverage allowed (including water)

Fee: $5.00