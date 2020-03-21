Le Puy and Winderlea do Brunch

Begin your Saturday with Winderlea inaugural 2016 Vintage Sparkling Brut and a hearty brunch prepared by Chef Andy of Le Puy. Enjoy a glass of sparkling followed by a 3 course brunch paired alongside a flight of Winderlea wines.



Le Puy Inn | 20300 NE Hwy 240 Newberg, 97132

Saturday, March 21st | 10am to 12pm

Brunch and wine pairings | $65

RSVP | call 503-554-9528 or email innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com



Reservations for brunch are made though Le Puy Inn.

Complimentary to guests of the inn. Friday and Saturday night stay required.

Reserve your room by email at innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com or call 503-554-9528.

