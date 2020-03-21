|Location:
|Le Puy a Wine Valley Inn
|20300 NE Hwy 240, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|503-554-9528
|innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com
|http://https://www.lepuy-inn.com/module/events.htm?year=2020&month=Mar&day=21&eventId=2436025
Le Puy and Winderlea do Brunch
Begin your Saturday with Winderlea inaugural 2016 Vintage Sparkling Brut and a hearty brunch prepared by Chef Andy of Le Puy. Enjoy a glass of sparkling followed by a 3 course brunch paired alongside a flight of Winderlea wines.
Le Puy Inn | 20300 NE Hwy 240 Newberg, 97132
Saturday, March 21st | 10am to 12pm
Brunch and wine pairings | $65
RSVP | call 503-554-9528 or email innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com
Reservations for brunch are made though Le Puy Inn.
Complimentary to guests of the inn. Friday and Saturday night stay required.
Reserve your room by email at innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com or call 503-554-9528.
Fee: $65
