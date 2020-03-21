 Calendar Home
Location:Le Puy a Wine Valley Inn
Map:20300 NE Hwy 240, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-554-9528
Email:innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com
Website:http://https://www.lepuy-inn.com/module/events.htm?year=2020&month=Mar&day=21&eventId=2436025
All Dates:Mar 21, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Le Puy and Winderlea do Brunch

Begin your Saturday with Winderlea inaugural 2016 Vintage Sparkling Brut and a hearty brunch prepared by Chef Andy of Le Puy. Enjoy a glass of sparkling followed by a 3 course brunch paired alongside a flight of Winderlea wines.

Le Puy Inn | 20300 NE Hwy 240 Newberg, 97132
Saturday, March 21st | 10am to 12pm
Brunch and wine pairings | $65
RSVP | call 503-554-9528 or email innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com

Reservations for brunch are made though Le Puy Inn.
Complimentary to guests of the inn. Friday and Saturday night stay required.
Reserve your room by email at innkeeper@lepuy-inn.com or call 503-554-9528.

 

Fee: $65

Begin your Saturday with Sparkling wine and a hearty brunch at Le Puy featuring Widnerlea wines.

Le Puy a Wine Valley Inn
Le Puy a Wine Valley Inn 20300 20300 NE Hwy 240, Newberg, Oregon 97132
March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable