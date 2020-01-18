|Location:
|Trask Mountain Outpost
|Map:
|195 w main st, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-4025
|Email:
|Yamhillbg2019@gmail.com
|All Dates:
Ladies Night
Yamhill Bar & Grill is one of the newest restaurant/ bars in Oregon Wine Country.
While wine tasting in Yamhill County or Western Washington County make a point to stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you wont be disappointed.
Proudly serving local wines.
Fee: $0
Now thru March every saturday is Ladies night. Half off beer and cocktails for all ladies.