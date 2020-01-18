 Calendar Home
Location:Trask Mountain Outpost
Map:195 w main st, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-662-4025
Email:Yamhillbg2019@gmail.com
All Dates:Jan 18, 2020 - Mar 28, 2020 Every saturday 9pm-12:00am

Ladies Night

Yamhill Bar & Grill is one of the newest restaurant/ bars in Oregon Wine Country.
While wine tasting in Yamhill County or Western Washington County make a point to stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you wont be disappointed.
Proudly serving local wines.

 

Fee: $0

Now thru March every saturday is Ladies night. Half off beer and cocktails for all ladies.

Trask Mountain Outpost
Trask Mountain Outpost 97148 195 w main st, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable