 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:kim@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/ladies-night.html
All Dates:Jul 18, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Ladies Night

Come enjoy our beautiful lawn filled with 25 vendors selling their products. Music by Randy Morrison and food for purchase by Smoked PDX.
21 and up event. No outside beverages.
$5 to get in.

 

Fee: $5

Come enjoy our beautiful lawn filled with 25 vendors selling their products. Music by Randy Morriso

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW BURKHALTER RD, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable