 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-807-5008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Sep 5, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Labor Day Weekend September 5-7, 2020
Sep 6, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Labor Day Weekend September 5-7, 2020
Sep 7, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Labor Day Weekend September 5-7, 2020

Labor Day Wine Tasting at Natalie’s Estate

Join us as we begin to step into Fall, harvest and crush! We will be pouring our latest releases as we eagerly anticipate the beginning of the next vintage. As always, we welcome you and your friends in our intimate and welcoming tasting room, surrounded by a spectacular forest view.

Fee: $20 per person

Celebrate the end of summer wine tasting with us!

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
September (2020)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable