Location: Natalie's Estate Winery Map: 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 503-807-5008 Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com Website: http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/ All Dates: Sep 5, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Labor Day Weekend September 5-7, 2020

Sep 6, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Labor Day Weekend September 5-7, 2020

Sep 7, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Labor Day Weekend September 5-7, 2020



Labor Day Wine Tasting at Natalie’s Estate

Join us as we begin to step into Fall, harvest and crush! We will be pouring our latest releases as we eagerly anticipate the beginning of the next vintage. As always, we welcome you and your friends in our intimate and welcoming tasting room, surrounded by a spectacular forest view.

Fee: $20 per person