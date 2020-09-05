|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-807-5008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Labor Day Wine Tasting at Natalie’s Estate
Join us as we begin to step into Fall, harvest and crush! We will be pouring our latest releases as we eagerly anticipate the beginning of the next vintage. As always, we welcome you and your friends in our intimate and welcoming tasting room, surrounded by a spectacular forest view.
Fee: $20 per person
Celebrate the end of summer wine tasting with us!