Labor Day Wine Tasting

Join us as we begin to step into Fall, harvest and crush! We will be pouring our latest releases as we eagerly anticipate the beginning of the next vintage. As always, we welcome you and your friends in our intimate and welcoming tasting room, surrounded by a spectacular forest view. We will be serving paired appetizers to complement the wine.



This is one of only a few weekends each year that we are open without an appointment, so come check us out.



We are a small family-owned boutique winery specializing in big reds (Cabernet, Merlot, Cab Franc, Petite Verdot, Sangiovese, Zinfandel, and Tempranillo. We also offer Estate Pinot Noir - from vines we planted nearly 20 years ago and Pinot Gris. We would love to have you join us!



Where: Natalie's Estate Winery

When: August 31st, September 1st and 2nd

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

No appointment necessary on this weekend!

We are located at 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132.

Fee: $15