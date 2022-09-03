 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Sep 3, 2022 - Sep 5, 2022 From 11-5 by appointment at 503-807-5008

Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting

Please come enjoy the last of summer with your friends at Natalie’s Estate Winery!

We are open for Labor Day Weekend and would love to see you.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday
September 3rd, 4th & 5th
11am to 5pm

Please call for an appointment at 503-807-5008.

Enjoy these new selection of wines-
2021 Natalie’s Estate, “Estate Vineyard” PINOT NOIR
2019 Natalie’s Estate, “Columbia Valley” MERITAGE
2019 Natalie’s Estate, “Red Willow Vineyard” CABERNET SAUVIGNON
as well as other new releases!

We welcome you and your friends in our intimate tasting room! A complimentary charcuterie board will accompany your tasting!

We hope you to see you on Labor Day weekend!
$30 per person or complimentary to our Cellar Cub members.

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
https://www.facebook.com/events/44280215439431
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

 

Fee: $30 per person

Join us for wine tasting to celebrate the end of summer.

