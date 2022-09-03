|Location:
Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
503-807-5008
|Email:
events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting
Please come enjoy the last of summer with your friends at Natalie’s Estate Winery!
We are open for Labor Day Weekend and would love to see you.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday
September 3rd, 4th & 5th
11am to 5pm
Please call for an appointment at 503-807-5008.
Enjoy these new selection of wines-
2021 Natalie’s Estate, “Estate Vineyard” PINOT NOIR
2019 Natalie’s Estate, “Columbia Valley” MERITAGE
2019 Natalie’s Estate, “Red Willow Vineyard” CABERNET SAUVIGNON
as well as other new releases!
We welcome you and your friends in our intimate tasting room! A complimentary charcuterie board will accompany your tasting!
We hope you to see you on Labor Day weekend!
$30 per person or complimentary to our Cellar Cub members.
Fee: $30 per person
Join us for wine tasting to celebrate the end of summer.