Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting

Please come enjoy the last of summer with your friends at Natalie’s Estate Winery!



We are open for Labor Day Weekend and would love to see you.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday

September 3rd, 4th & 5th

11am to 5pm



Please call for an appointment at 503-807-5008.



Enjoy these new selection of wines-

2021 Natalie’s Estate, “Estate Vineyard” PINOT NOIR

2019 Natalie’s Estate, “Columbia Valley” MERITAGE

2019 Natalie’s Estate, “Red Willow Vineyard” CABERNET SAUVIGNON

as well as other new releases!



We welcome you and your friends in our intimate tasting room! A complimentary charcuterie board will accompany your tasting!



We hope you to see you on Labor Day weekend!

$30 per person or complimentary to our Cellar Cub members.



https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

https://www.facebook.com/events/44280215439431

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

Fee: $30 per person