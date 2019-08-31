|Location:
Benton-Lane Winery
|Map:
23924 Territorial Road, MONROE, OR 97456
|Phone:
5418475792
|Email:
info@benton-lane.com
|Website:
http://https://benton-lane.com/event/labor-day-weekend-open-house-2019/
|All Dates:
LABOR DAY WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE 2019
Come join us for a perfect Labor Day weekend on our picturesque shaded patio and enjoy a seated tasting while enjoying our peaceful vineyard views. Add to this perfect day by ordering one of our artisan wood-fired Pizzas, or a gourmet cheese or charcuterie plates.
Doesn’t get better …. wine, wood-fired pizza … yum!
Tasting Fee $10.00
Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary
Daily: Noon to 5pm
Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.