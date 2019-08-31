 Calendar Home
Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Road, MONROE, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:info@benton-lane.com
Website:http://https://benton-lane.com/event/labor-day-weekend-open-house-2019/
All Dates:Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019 Noon to 5pm

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE 2019

Come join us for a perfect Labor Day weekend on our picturesque shaded patio and enjoy a seated tasting while enjoying our peaceful vineyard views. Add to this perfect day by ordering one of our artisan wood-fired Pizzas, or a gourmet cheese or charcuterie plates.

Doesn’t get better …. wine, wood-fired pizza … yum!

Tasting Fee $10.00
Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary

Daily: Noon to 5pm

Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.

Come join us for a perfect Labor Day weekend on our picturesque shaded patio and enjoy a seated tasting while enjoying our peaceful vineyard views. Add to this perfect day by ordering one of our artisan wood-fired Pizzas, or a gourmet cheese or charcuterie plates.Doesn’t get better …. wine, wood-fired pizza … yum!Tasting Fee $10.00Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, ...
Benton-Lane Winery
Benton-Lane Winery 23924 23924 Territorial Road, MONROE, OR 97456
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable