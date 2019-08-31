LABOR DAY WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE 2019

Come join us for a perfect Labor Day weekend on our picturesque shaded patio and enjoy a seated tasting while enjoying our peaceful vineyard views. Add to this perfect day by ordering one of our artisan wood-fired Pizzas, or a gourmet cheese or charcuterie plates.



Doesn’t get better …. wine, wood-fired pizza … yum!



Tasting Fee $10.00

Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary



Daily: Noon to 5pm



Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.