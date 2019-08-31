|Location:
|Utopia Vineyards
|Map:
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5036871671
|Email:
|info@utopiawine.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/labor-day-weekend-in-wine-country.html
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend In Wine Country
Join us for Labor Day Wine Country Weekend and enjoy Estate wines while taking in the beautiful vistas from the vineyard. Picnic in the heart of America's Burgundy!
Join us for Labor Day Wine Country Weekend and enjoy Estate wines while taking in the beautiful vist