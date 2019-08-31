 Calendar Home
Location:Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Ln NW, Salem, OR, 32 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:http://Redhawk Winery2995 Michigan City Ln NWSalem, OR 97304
All Dates:Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

Labor Day Weekend Festival

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food, live music & our incredible view!

We will be serving our popular tri-tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoke salmon pate, cheese & more!

Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.

All included with a $15 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!!!

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food, live music & our incredible view!We will be serving our popular tri-tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoke salmon pate, cheese & more!Meet the winemaker, sample our current selection of wines and barrel taste a future release.All included with a $15 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival!!!!
Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Redhawk Vineyard & Winery 97304 2995 Michigan City Ln NW, Salem, OR, 32 97304
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable