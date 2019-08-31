Labor Day Weekend BBQ + Wine @ AniChe Cellars!

Join us on Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ! Special wine pairings and white wine bundles on sale.



the menu



~ Lamb Burgers (or kabobs for glutards like Rachael) on brioche bun (add avocados, cheese and bacon for extra $3)

~ Zenner's dogs

~ Potato Salad

~ Tabouli

Pair with $5 glass special!



$10 tasting fees will be donated to ACLU.