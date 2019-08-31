|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|360-624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/508365893065229/
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend BBQ + Wine @ AniChe Cellars!
Join us on Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ! Special wine pairings and white wine bundles on sale.
the menu
~ Lamb Burgers (or kabobs for glutards like Rachael) on brioche bun (add avocados, cheese and bacon for extra $3)
~ Zenner's dogs
~ Potato Salad
~ Tabouli
Pair with $5 glass special!
$10 tasting fees will be donated to ACLU.