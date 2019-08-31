 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 360-624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/508365893065229/
All Dates:Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019 12pm-6pm

Labor Day Weekend BBQ + Wine @ AniChe Cellars!

Join us on Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ! Special wine pairings and white wine bundles on sale.

the menu

~ Lamb Burgers (or kabobs for glutards like Rachael) on brioche bun (add avocados, cheese and bacon for extra $3)
~ Zenner's dogs
~ Potato Salad
~ Tabouli
Pair with $5 glass special!

$10 tasting fees will be donated to ACLU.

Join us on Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ! Special wine pairings and white wine bundles on sale.the menu~ Lamb Burgers (or kabobs for glutards like Rachael) on brioche bun (add avocados, cheese and bacon for extra $3)~ Zenner's dogs~ Potato Salad~ TabouliPair with $5 glass special!$10 tasting fees will be donated to ACLU.
AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable